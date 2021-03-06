WASATCH FRONT NEWS: Salt Lake, Summit, Tooele, Utah, and Wasatch counties

SOUTHERN UTAH NEWS: Beaver, Garfield, Iron, Kane, Piute, San Juan, Washington, and Wayne counties

Bill introduced to allow students to reschedule exams due to religious circumstances

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Utah State Capitol_-8665348478308760396

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A new bill has been introduced to Utah’s legislative session that hopes to require universities and colleges to make reasonable accommodations to a student’s ‘sincerely held religious beliefs.’

The proposed bill, SB244’s sponsored by Senator Michael Kennedy, R-Alpine, is aimed towards having students allowed the same opportunities as others during religious observances.

If passed, students will be allowed to reschedule academic responsibilities during the times they wouldn’t necessarily do their best in.

“[SB244] requires to reasonably accommodate student absences from scheduled examinations or
academic requirements if they create an undue hardship due to the student’s sincerely held religious beliefs,” reads the bill.

According to SB244, universities will only be able to work with a student’s religious beliefs only if ‘the student provides a written notice to the instructor of the course for which the student seeks the accommodation regarding the date of the examination or academic requirement for which the student seeks the accommodation.’

This bill will most likely impact students of the Islamic faith, who tend to observe +7 hour fasts during the month of Ramadan.

SB244 has currently passed Senate and now is at the floor of House members.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ABC4 PODCASTS

More Podcasts