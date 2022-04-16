UTAH (ABC4) – Every year the Utah Grizzlies dedicate their last home game to victims of domestic violence.

This year, the Utah Office for Victims of Crime partnered up with the state and other organizations across the state for a motorcycle ride against domestic violence.

When you think of bikers and hockey players you tend to think of someone rough and tough, but theses are the people standing up for victims of domestic violence.

Bikers Against Domestic Violence, Utah Grizzlies, Utah Office For Victims of Crime, politicians and three police departments, all came together to give a voice to victims of crime.

“We wanna be loud for the victims and let them know that even if they’re too weak to have their own voice we’re going to be loud for them,” Tawnya McGrath , co-founder Bikers Against Domestic Violence said.

Everyone at the event, on and off their bikes, came together at the Maverick Center to send a message, letting victims of domestic violence know they are not alone and there are resources to get help.

“We get a lot of victims through domestic violence and we’re here to support them as well as that the children that might be involved in that domestic violence,” Sgt. James Blanton of the Unified Police Department Motor Squad said.

Some members of Bikers Against Domestic Violence saying some of them are victims, and others advocates.

Casey Baird saying his daughter was stabbed 46 times and murdered in a domestic violence attack.

Now he’s an advocate for victims.

“I didn’t see any signs for it back then, but I’m certainly a voice for my daughter now that she can’t be,” Baird said.

The Utah Office for Victims of Crime reminding people they have money and services available for victims of crime who need to get back on their feet, and you can find those on their website’s directory.

“Type up some concerns or problems they’re having like ‘my boyfriend is controlling’ or ‘I think I may have been raped’ and they can type that in and find resources specific to their area that can help them with their needs,” Tallie Viteri assistant director and grant administrator for the Utah Office for Victims of Crime said.

The utah grizzlies saying they want to do everything they can to make their arena a safe place for victims

“If I can help one little boy or one little girl or a young child to come out and have some fun at a game you’re for sure it’s going to happen,” Jared Youngman, Vice President at Utah Grizzlies said.

This event is almost like a preview of national crime victims’ rights week, starting the last week of april. You can find more events happening that week here.