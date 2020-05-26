Utah (ABC4 News) – May is Utah’s ‘Bike Month’ and this month Move Utah and the Utah Department of Transportation has encouraged Utahns to get outside and peddle more during the month of May.

Especially during this time, biking can be the perfect social distancing activity whether that be on a paved bike path or on a rugged mountain biking trail.

It’s not too late to start biking this month! So, check out these biking trails found on visitutah.com…from paved paths for the whole family to downhill trails for the most extreme biker.

The Slickrock Trail; Moab

The Slickrock trail is one of the most famous trails in Utah as it weaves through petrified sand dunes. Beginners will be out of their league on this trail but if you still want a taste of the whole trail, opt for the smaller ‘Practice Loop’. You still get to see some amazing scenery and experience what the trail is like but just in two miles.

Wasatch Crest Trail; Park City/Salt Lake City

This trail is easily accessible from multiple locations. The Wasatch Crest Trail is a thin single-track trail that goes along the top of the mountain range. There are many different options on how to ride the trail but the most popular is going from the top of Guardsman Pass along the Wasatch Crest before it links in with other trails in Millcreek Canyon.

Red Canyon/Thunder Mountain; Panguitch

This trail is located just outside of Bryce Canyon National Park. The Thunder Mountain trail has spectacular views of the famous Southern Utah red rock and is a challenging ride. There is 24 miles of single-track trails around Red Canyon but the Thunder Mountain Trail takes the cake.

If you are visiting the area with the whole family, try just going on an easy bike ride through Red Canyon on the paved bike path.

McCoy Flats; Uinta Basin

Near Vernal in the Uinta Basin you will find 35 miles of interconnected trails that hold something for every mountain biking level. For the beginner, try the two-mile single track Combo Trail that is perfect for riders just starting out or for younger riders.

If you are into technical riding, check out the trails Serendipity and Jackalope.

Porcupine Rim/Whole Enchilada; Moab

If you are on the more extreme side of mountain biking, this trail is for you. Porcupine Rim is a 33-mile long trail that is very challenging and mostly downhill but is also known to be one of the best mountain biking trails in the world!

Mid-Mountain Trail; Park City

These trails in Park City are perfect for intermediate riders. The trails cover 22-miles of trails between the two Park City ski resorts. There are options for smaller loops that are aimed more towards beginners or loops in the 5-10 mile range that more advanced riders will enjoy.

Logan Canyon; Logan

This is another location that has trails for every type of rider. The Riverside Trail gives you the option for an easier ride along the river and is more suited for the whole family. Other popular rides in the area include Muddy Flats Loop and Jardine Juniper Trail.

Rush Trail-Corner Canyon; Draper

Not too far from Downtown Salt Lake City, you will find Corner Canyon. The canyon holds a network of mountain biking trails consisting of trails for cross-country riders and downhill riders. Between the downhill training courses to the skills park there is a variety of rides for a variety of intermediate to advanced riders.

Wheeler Creek to Coldwater Overlook; Ogden

This trail right outside of Ogden climbs steadily out of the valley where the main trail then meets up with several other trails. The most popular trail from that point is the Art Nord trailhead which becomes a single-track trail that winds through open meadows and aspen groves. The trail then intersect with Snowbasin Resort’s trail system.

Of course, these are just a few mountain biking trails Utah has to offer. These were some of visitutah.com’s top mountain biking trails in our state. To check out more trails in Utah, check out visitutah.com.

