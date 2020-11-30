Big game found mutilated in Cedar City, Investigators search for suspects

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Two big game animals were discovered completely mutilated, abandoned, and left to waste in Beaver County, and the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) wants to know what happened.

DWR conservation officers first received a report about an elk found near North Creek Road sometime between October 15-17. Only the head, hide, and entrails were removed from the animal; leaving all the meat to waste.

The images below have been blurred due to their graphic nature.

The second animal, a buck deer, was found shot south of Beaver City. The antlers and backstraps were removed, but the rest of the meat had also been left to waste.

Even if wildlife is harvested legally, allowing it to waste without attempting to harvest any meat is illegal, classified as a class B misdemeanor, DWR explains.

Every year, Utah conservation officers conduct numerous investigations into the illegal killing of wildlife. In 2019, officers confirmed that over 1,000 animals were illegally killed, with a total value of over $408,000.

Anyone with information regarding the illegal wasting of this deer and elk, or any other wildlife-related crimes in Utah, is encouraged to contact the UTiP Hotline at 800-662-3337 or on the DWR website.

If you have information about this specific case, you can also contact DWR Officer Jeremy Butler at 435-310-0238. Rewards are available, and requests for confidentiality are respected.