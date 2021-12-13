Big Cottonwood Canyon road closes for avalanche mitigation

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – If you’re heading up to Big Cottonwood Canyon today plan ahead for road closures.

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) says SR-190 will be closing on Monday to allow avalanche mitigation efforts.

The road will be closed starting at 1 p.m. Be advised that uphill traffic will close at Torpedo Hill near milepost 4.1 and downhill traffic will close at the S-Curve near milepost 6.2.

The estimated reopening time is around 2 p.m., but that could change.

Yesterday, avalanche mitigation efforts closed down SR-210. The road is now currently reopened to all traffic.

