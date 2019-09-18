Mother dies from injuries sustained in crash that killed her 16-year-old daughter

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4 News) – The mother of a 16-year-old girl killed in a crash in Big Cottonwood Canyon on August 16 has died.

Salt Lake City Police Detective Greg Wilking confirmed 44-year-old Brandilee Kussee Chacon died as a result of her injuries on Tuesday night.

The woman’s 16-year-old daughter Sierra Rosalina Chacon, a student at Hillcrest High School, died on the scene.

Police said a white sedan with four men, all believed to be in their 30s, was traveling around a bend at mile marker 10 when the vehicle went off the road at about 3 a.m.

The car struck a pickup truck that was parked in a turnout.

The two victims were sleeping in the bed of the truck after going camping for Sierra’s 16th birthday.

“The vehicle then went up an embankment and hit a tree and rolled over on its top,” said Mallory. “Officers did find evidence that leads us to believe that impairment may be a factor in this case.”

Police say at least one person was ejected from the sedan, but they don’t know if that person was wearing a seatbelt.

Police added their thoughts are with everyone involved especially the family of the young girl, and the other passengers who are all critically injured.

Wilking said they are still waiting on forensics and toxicology reports to determine the amount of alcohol everyone’s system. Detectives are still trying to determine who was driving the car as all but one of the men were outside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Wilking said they do suspect impairment and are fairly certain they know who was driving however they have to wait for test results before knowing what, if any, charges will be filed.

A memorial was held for Sierra on Sunday, Sept 15 at the Veridian Center in West Jordan.

