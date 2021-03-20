Big Cottonwood Canyon closes for avalanche control

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Officials announce the temporary closure of Big Cottonwood Canyon as crews handle avalanche control, Saturday.

On March 20, the Utah Department of Transportation announces SR-210 will be closing tonight for avalanche mitigation.

According to officials, uphill traffic will close at the mouth of the canyon around 12:30 a.m., and downhill traffic will follow but shut down closer to 1 a.m.

Avalanche mitigation is constantly kept up with to lower the risk of avalanche danger.

Avalanches are one of the most terrifying events in nature. The snow, sometimes silent and sometimes roaring with rushing air and cracking trees, can bring new levels of primal fear, let alone the death and destruction they can leave behind.

When it comes to Utah canyons, 57% of Little Cottonwood Canyon’s 9 miles are in avalanche runout zones.

So one could understand why constant avalanche mitigation is a must.

As slick winter conditions continue throughout the weekend, UDOT officials are advising travelers to stay heedful and to be well prepared for whatever may come.

“Please be cautious in the area,” UDOT pleads.

The estimated time for the canyon to open back up is 8:00 a.m., according to officials.