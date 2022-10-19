SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City is one step closer to breaking ground on a permanent neighborhood for the homeless.

When the project is finished there will be 430 tiny homes apart of a sober living community.

This is a project that was first brought to city leaders a couple of years ago.

On Wednesday at the Salt Lake City council meeting, a 6-1 vote passed a rezone that would allow for building to begin.

“We see what happened last night as a vote of trust,” said The Other Side Academy and Village Board Chairman Joseph Greeny. “We heard time and time again from the counselors that The Other Side Academy has earned the trust of the community. This is an innovative model and it has not been done in this exact form before, but they are placing that trust in us to try to figure out how to do it and how to do it right.”

This neighborhood is being built by The Other Side Academy and is called The Other Side Village.

Joseph Grenny, the chair of the board, said this concept is going to help revolutionize how to help those who need it most.

“The beauty of that size is it gives us the scale to give us our own Eden,” said Greeny.

The concept includes 430 tiny homes ranging from 250 to 400 square feet with a bedroom and fully functioning bathroom and kitchen and also a living room.

The neighborhood will have plenty of greenery and also an amphitheater.

The Other Side Academy expects roughly 60 people to be moved in by the summer and 600 by the time the project is done in the next couple of years.

It will be built in district two in Salt Lake City which is represented by councilman Alejandro Puy.

This is on the west side of Salt Lake City.

He said community members in this area are on board with the project as long as it is safe and successful.

“This feeling that many neighbors have is real and it is based on fact and the feeling that the west side is left out, but there are a lot of great things coming and there are a lot of great things that we should fight for more,” said Puy.

To qualify to live in the tiny home community a person must be chronically homeless meaning they have been homeless for more than a year or homeless for periods of time and they must live and participate in the community.

Eventually, roughly 600 people will be living in this community.