SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Biden Administration announced on Thursday it will invest more than $84 million in Drought Resiliency Projects – $22.5 million of which will be coming to Utah.

The overall $22.5 million investment in Utah will be spread over seven projects across the state, including Draper, West Jordan, West Valley, Liberty, Clinton, and Box Elder County.

The projects include increasing water storage, building new pumps, wells, and pipelines, and upgrading existing infrastructure. The projects will reportedly better water quality in some areas, while in other areas will reduce the need to rely on surface water.

The investment will be funded by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and comes just two weeks after Utah Senators Mitt Romney and Mike Lee joined a bipartisan letter asking the United States Department of Agriculture for drought help.

“Drought resilience is more important now than ever as the West is experiencing more severe and longer droughts,” said Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton. “This investment from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in locally-led projects will help solidify community’s water supplies and allow supplies and allow families and farmers to respond to the challenges posed by the drought.

Overall, the seven projects will cost an estimated $51.6 million to complete. The $22.5 million investment helps bring down that total cost to just over $29 million.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law reportedly allocates $8.3 billion for Reclamation water infrastructure projects across the country over the next five years. The investments will advance drought resilience, expand access to clean water, and repair water delivery systems.

For a full description of each of the Utah projects, visit the United State Bureau of Reclamation website.