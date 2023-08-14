SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The U.S. Dept. of the Interior has announced a $50 million investment over the next five years to improve water infrastructure and strengthen drought-related data collection across the Upper Colorado River Basin.

The Bureau of Reclamation is reportedly making an $8.7 million initial investment to support drought mitigation efforts in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming. These investments are meant to maintain the ability to generate hydropower at Glen Canyon Dam, minimize adverse effects to resources in infrastructure in the Upper Basin, and ensure compliance with interstate water compact obligations.

The $50 million investment is part of President Biden’s Investing in America plan. The initiative is intended to fight climate change and provide resources to fight drought in the West. This includes protecting the sustainability of the Colorado River System.

Officials said the Bureau of Reclamation is investing a total of $8.3 billion over five years for water infrastructure projects. These projects include water purification and reuse, water storage and conveyance, desalination, and dam safety.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Inflation Reduction Act is reportedly investing another $4.6 billion to address the drought.

“The Biden-Harris administration is committed to bringing every tool and every resource to bear to as we work with states, Tribes, and communities throughout the West to find long-term solutions in the face of climate change and the sustained drought it is creating,” said Deputy Secretary Tommy Beaudreau. “As we look toward the next decade of Colorado River guidelines and strategies, we are simultaneously making smart investments now that will make our path forward stronger and more sustainable.”

To date, the Dept. of the Interior has made commitments to the following investments for Colorado River Basin states: