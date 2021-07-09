Bicyclist struck, killed by semi’s tires in Weber County

MARRIOTT-SLATERVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A bicyclist is dead after a collision with a semi-truck in northern Utah.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, a semi with a trailer was stopped on 400 N, preparing to turn right onto SR-126 to travel south in Marriott-Slaterville Thursday morning.

A bicyclist was approaching the intersection on the right of the truck.

As the truck was turning, UHP says the bicyclist was struck by the tires on the trailer and died as a result of injuries from the crash.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.