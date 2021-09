GARFIELD COUNTY, UTAH (ABC4) – A bicyclist has died after being hit by a car on US-89 in Garfield County.

The Utah Highway Patrol said the man was struck near mile marker 17 on northbound US-89 near Hatch.

Drivers should expect lane restrictions due to the investigation and cleanup of the fatal crash.

Serious crash on US-89 near milepost 117 north of Hatch, UT. Motorists may experience lane restrictions for investigation and cleanup. pic.twitter.com/OF0menfWaw — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) September 29, 2021

