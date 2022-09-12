MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – A bicyclist was hit and killed by a vehicle Monday morning, according to the Murray Police Department.

Police say the fatality occurred at 6:42 a.m., when a truck heading northbound on Cottonwood St. collided with a bicyclist at the intersection of Cottonwood St. and Vine St.

The bicyclist was reportedly a man in his 30s.

The driver remained on scene and was cooperative with police.

A critical response team was called in and traffic was blocked at the scene for about two hours.

The identity of the deceased is not being released at this time.

No further information is currently available.