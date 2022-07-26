OREM, Utah (ABC4) – A man has died after he was struck by a car while riding his bicycle in Orem.

The collision happened around 5:17 p.m. on Monday near 900 West University Parkway.

Witnesses told police the cyclist, a 28-year-old man, fell off his bicycle and into traffic.

“The vehicle traveling to his left had no time to serve and hit the male when he fell, causing multiple injuries,” a statement from the Orem Police Department explains.

The man was taken to Utah Valley Hospital where he died due to his injuries.

His identity has not yet been released.

Police said the driver of the vehicle who struck the man is cooperating with the investigation.

The accident remains under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.