LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – A man died after being hit by a car while biking in Layton Saturday morning.

Layton Police have released his identity as 38-year-old James Christopher Pinko.

According to police, Pinko was heading West on his bicycle under the overpass of Hill Field Road at Interstate 15 around 11:45 a.m.

Authorities say Pinko was trying to cross the intersection of the Hill Field Rd. exit, when a Suburban making a left turn off the exit ramp hit him.

Pinko was reportedly taken by ambulance to the Layton Hills Mall parking lot, and was then flown by Life Flight helicopter to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

No further information is currently available.