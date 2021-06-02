‘Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience’ coming to Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Art lovers rejoice!

‘Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” is coming to Salt Lake City.

The exhibition, created by French-Canadian Creative Director Mathieu St-Arnaud and his team at Montreal’s world-renowned Normal Studio, will open at Utah’s Atmosphere Studios on Oct. 1.

According to a news release, the exhibit will feature over 300 of the iconic artist Vincent Van Gogh’s works. But there’s a twist.

The legendary artworks, such as “The Starry Night,” “Sunflowers,” and “Café Terrace at Night,” will be freed from their frames and transformed into a three-dimensional experience, allowing visitors to step inside the paintings of Van Gogh.

BERLIN, GERMANY – MARCH 24: Visitors take a look at Vincent van Gogh’s “Starry Night” at the MoMA exhibit, on March 24, 2004 in Berlin, Germany. The exhibit, which opened February 20 and runs through December 14, has been a tremendous success and is averaging between 5,000 and 7,000 visitors a day. Highlights of the exhibit, all of which come from the Museum of Modern Art in New York, include works by Pablo Picasso, Vincent van Gogh, Salvador Dali, Jackson Pollock and Roy Lichtenstein. (Photo Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 25: A woman looks at Vincent van Gogh’s Sunflowers painting at the EY Exhibition: Van Gogh and Britain press day which opens at Tate Britain on March 25, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

The experience will also be accompanied by a narration of the paintings through Van Gogh’s own words along with a symphonic score, a news release said.

The exhibit is now making its way through the United States after receiving great acclaim in Europe. It recently opened in Miami and is approaching 100,000 tickets sold, according to a news release.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, June 4.

For more information on the exhibit and to purchase tickets, click here.