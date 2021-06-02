‘Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience’ coming to Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Art lovers rejoice!
Get Utah’s latest news sent to your inbox! Click here to subscribe to the free ABC4 daily newsletter.
‘Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” is coming to Salt Lake City.
The exhibition, created by French-Canadian Creative Director Mathieu St-Arnaud and his team at Montreal’s world-renowned Normal Studio, will open at Utah’s Atmosphere Studios on Oct. 1.
According to a news release, the exhibit will feature over 300 of the iconic artist Vincent Van Gogh’s works. But there’s a twist.
The legendary artworks, such as “The Starry Night,” “Sunflowers,” and “Café Terrace at Night,” will be freed from their frames and transformed into a three-dimensional experience, allowing visitors to step inside the paintings of Van Gogh.
The experience will also be accompanied by a narration of the paintings through Van Gogh’s own words along with a symphonic score, a news release said.
The exhibit is now making its way through the United States after receiving great acclaim in Europe. It recently opened in Miami and is approaching 100,000 tickets sold, according to a news release.
Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, June 4.
For more information on the exhibit and to purchase tickets, click here.