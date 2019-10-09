Beware of sun: October in Utah is deadliest for pedestrian/car crashes

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A mother and her two children were hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning, with the driver headed eastbound into the morning sun.

The tragedy is a reminder of how dangerous October driving can be, with shorter days and more likelihood of driving to and from work into blinding sun.

“October is generally the time of year that we see more pedestrian fatalities than any other time, any other month of the year,” said John Gleason with Utah Department of Transportation.

What’s more, he said, the changes come at a time when the weather is still warm enough for pedestrians to frequent Utah roads — even as drivers, at morning and night, are more likely to have obstructed views due to sunlight.

The message, for pedestrians, is to assume vehicles will not see you. It’s up to drivers, Gleason said, to keep their windshields clean and keep themselves distraction-free.

