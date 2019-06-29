Beware of fraudulent fundraising accounts for Mackenzie Lueck

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – After the tragic death of University of Utah student, fraudulent fundraising accounts have popped up online.

Some of these accounts may claim to cover the funeral costs for 23-year-old Mackenzie Lueck. Police said the Lueck was abducted and murdered and her remains burned in the suspect’s backyard.

Always be cautious with fundraising accounts, if you don’t know the campaign organizers.

ABC4 News has verified the following GoFundMe campaign. If you would like to contribute, click here.

