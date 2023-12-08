SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Ballet West is looking forward to this year’s performances of The Nutcracker, but they are reminding patrons to beware of fake ticket scams.

The excitement of attending the iconic performance can be dampened when patrons find out their tickets are fakes and in some cases are unable to purchase new ones if shows are sold out. Those wishing to attend the performance should only purchase their tickets from BalletWest.org — there is no other retail outlet that supplies tickets.

William Christensen first choreographed the beloved ballet for Ballet West nearly 80 years ago. It was the first staged full-length production in the United States.

The production has been praised by Salt Lake audiences and has been recognized as a “national treasure” by Gov. Spencer J. Cox, who believes it should be celebrated by locals and tourists alike.

Photo courtesy Ballet West.

The beloved ballet will be taking the stage at the Capital Theatre in Salt Lake, December 8 – 27, including a noon show on Christmas Eve.

“Ballet West’s The Nutcracker is exciting, fun-filled, and joyous,” said Ballet West Artistic Director Adam Sklute. “It is a great introduction to people who have never seen ballet but remains substantial and fulfilling for people who know and love this multi-faceted art form.”

Tickets start at $36 and are available online at BalletWest.org or by calling (801) 869-6900.