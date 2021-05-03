Best state capital to live in? Hint: You may already call it home

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – State capital cities can often be an epicenter for not only state government, but infrastructure, opportunity, local history, and culture.

But what is the best one to live in?

The Beehive State’s capital – Salt Lake City.

That’s according to a new report from Rent.com, which recently highlighted the best state capitals to live in based on economic factors, like cost of living and median income, and other considerations, like business counts and commuting time.

Salt Lake City was selected for multiple reasons, including its “reputation of acceptance” and “because its ideals aligned with the country at the time — growth, expansion and religious freedoms.” The city also earned near-top scores in its walkability, bikeability, and business opportunity, according to the report.

Salt Lake City’s downtown area and outdoor recreation areas also pushed it to the top of the list.

Here’s a breakdown of Salt Lake City’s rankings in individual categories:

Income: 16

Cost of Living: 30

Commute: 23

Walk Score: 8

Bike Score: 4

Business: 2

Here are the top 10 capitals to live in, according to Rent.com:

Salt Lake City

Austin, Texas

Cheyenne, Wyoming

Madison, Wisconsin

Boise, Idaho & Denver

Boston

Columbus, Ohio

Des Moines, Iowa

Honolulu

Rent.com ranked these cities based on six categories: median household income reported by the U.S. Census Bureau, ost of living reported by the Council for Community and Economic Research, average commute times reported by the U.S. Census Bureau, walk score, bike score, overall business score determined by the number of variety of business listings in a particular city compared to other cities of similar size across the country.

Each city was ranked from 1 to 50 with cities with the lowest overall score were determined to be the best state capitals.

For the full report, click here.

Salt Lake City was recently ranked one of the best cities for digital nomads to move to by Yelp and Zillow.

According to the rankings, Salt Lake City is most popular for its nearby ski runs and other outdoor recreation activities, like hiking, biking, camping, and fishing. These “endless options” earned Salt Lake City a top spot on the list.

While Salt Lake City has repeatedly been ranked one of the best cities to live, 26% of the city’s renters were looking for apartments outside of the metro area during the first part of 2021. A recent report shows where those renters are looking to relocate to.