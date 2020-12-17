Best places to see Christmas light displays in Utah for free

Utah (ABC4 NEWS) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year and many homes are adorned with Christmas lights and wonderful displays.

Going out with family and friends to see Christmas light displays can be a fun Christmas season activity. The best part is, most of the light displays this year are drive-thru displays.

Below are some of the best places to see Christmas displays in Utah for free.

In Bluffdale, you can find a Christmas light display at 15727 Packsaddle Dr.

Christmas Pond Town in Salem runs from Nov. 27, 2020 to Jan. 1, 2021 from 5:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Downtown Salt Lake at 239 S Main Street and near the Gallivan Center is lit with beautiful Christmas lights all over.

Every year in Draper, the city puts more than 65,000 lights on the trees and the bridge in Draper City Park. The biggest attraction in the park is the large willow tree in the center of the park, popularly known as the tree of light. The park is located at 1300 East 12500 South.

In Highland at 11605 North 6000 West, the lights are programmed to a radio station that plays Christmas music.

Layton City has the “Lights Before Christmas” display in the Layton Commons Park. Those who attend must wear face masks and maintain social distancing guidelines. Organizers also require one member from each group to check-in with the Layton City table, for contact tracing purposes.

In Magna, there is a Christmas music and light show at 3547 S Mesa Garden Cir.

The City of Orem has the Orem tour of lights. The city’s website has a comprehensive list of all the places in Orem where you can go and see Christmas Light displays with friends and family. The website also allows residents to add their homes to the list if they are not already on there.

Another display in Orem can be found at 1155 North and 50 East. The Stanley Christmas House 2020 light display is up. Enjoy a fun winter wonderland as you listen to Christmas carols. The public is welcome to park their cars and walk the front and backyards to view light displays between the hours of 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. every evening through Jan. 1.

Pioneer Park at 500 West Center Street in Provo is lit with thousands of colorful lights.

Roy City has had their lights up since Nov. 23 and will have them up through Jan. 10 at the Roy City Municipal Offices at 5051 South 1900 West in Roy. The public is strongly encouraged to wear masks and adhere to all social distancing rules.

In Saratoga Springs, Utah’s Hamilton-themed lights display caught Lin-Manuel Miranda’s eye earlier this month. We think you will love it too. You can watch the display at 632 N. Meridian Dr. Saratoga Springs, UT 84045.

In Sandy at 1545 East and 11400 South, you get to see a fun display of a genuine antique snow sleigh with Santa, reindeer, and much more. There is also a full-size “Letters for Santa” mailbox. Santa will even respond to you with a personalized letter (if there’s a return address), so don’t forget your letters to Santa!

Lights at Temple Square at 50 W. North Temple in Salt Lake City is a Utah classic. This year due to the Temple renovation, the public will have to view the lights from surrounding roads and exterior city sidewalks. The lights typically turn on at 5 p.m. Those walking around are encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

In West Valley City at 4249 South 6485 West, one home welcomes the public to Whoville. You get to see the Grinch, Cindy Lou, and Max and some other Whos. The public may also tune their radio to 94.5FM to listen to “How The Grinch Stole Christmas” and some more “Grinchy tunes”. Lights turn on at dark until 10 p.m. and will be up until Dec. 27. The public is also asked not to block the block driveways.

There are more light displays all over Utah. What are some of your favorite free Christmas Light displays in Utah? Share them with us and we will add them to the list.