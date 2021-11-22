384978 03: A view of the Heritage Commons residential living area January 31, 2001 at the University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City, UT. The area will be the site of the future Olympic village for the Salt Lake City 2002 Winter Olympics, with games taking place from February 8th to February 24th 2002. (Photo by Michael Smith/Newsmakers)

(STACKER) – What do you look for in an ideal town? Proximity to trails, lakes, and beaches? How about top-ranked schools for your children? Would you like a professional or college sports team nearby, or do you prefer museums and art walks?

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Utah using data from Niche. Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather.

On the list, there’s a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.

#10. Highland

– Population: 18,726

– Median home value: $559,600 (91% own)

– Median rent: $1,655 (9% rent)

– Median household income: $139,453

– Top public schools: Lone Peak High School (A), Highland Elementary School (A-), Cedar Ridge Elementary School (A-)

#9. Snyderville

– Population: 6,255

– Median home value: $777,800 (72% own)

– Median rent: $1,481 (28% rent)

– Median household income: $116,932

– Top public schools: Park City High School (A), Jeremy Ranch School (A), McPolin School (A)

#8. Bountiful

– Population: 43,901

– Median home value: $316,300 (75% own)

– Median rent: $1,071 (25% rent)

– Median household income: $77,823

– Top public schools: Viewmont High School (A), Bountiful High School (A), Woods Cross High School (A-)

– Top private schools: Saint Olaf Catholic School (A+)

#7. Farmington

– Population: 23,847

– Median home value: $386,500 (82% own)

– Median rent: $1,178 (18% rent)

– Median household income: $106,488

– Top public schools: Davis High School (A), Viewmont High School (A), Endeavour School (A-)

– Top private schools: Challenger School – Farmington

#6. Providence

– Population: 7,407

– Median home value: $281,900 (86% own)

– Median rent: $982 (14% rent)

– Median household income: $80,697

– Top public schools: Spring Creek Middle School (A), Providence School (A), River Heights School (A)

#5. River Heights

– Population: 2,162

– Median home value: $257,600 (87% own)

– Median rent: $836 (13% rent)

– Median household income: $71,750

– Top public schools: Spring Creek Middle School (A), Providence School (A), River Heights School (A)

#4. North Logan

– Population: 10,711

– Median home value: $274,900 (63% own)

– Median rent: $1,092 (37% rent)

– Median household income: $71,351

– Top public schools: InTech Collegiate Academy (A), North Cache Middle School (A), North Park School (A)

#3. Park City

– Population: 8,375

– Median home value: $1,035,300 (63% own)

– Median rent: $1,495 (37% rent)

– Median household income: $111,000

– Top public schools: Park City High School (A), McPolin School (A), Parleys Park School (A)

#2. Centerville

– Population: 17,404

– Median home value: $321,700 (84% own)

– Median rent: $1,157 (16% rent)

– Median household income: $93,344

– Top public schools: Viewmont High School (A), Bountiful High School (A), J.A. Taylor Elementary School (A-)

#1. Kaysville

– Population: 31,494

– Median home value: $339,500 (88% own)

– Median rent: $948 (12% rent)

– Median household income: $99,597

– Top public schools: Jefferson Academy (A), Davis High School (A), Kay’s Creek Elementary School (A-)