Best places to grab pizza in Salt Lake City

UTAH (ABC4) – It’s said that pizza is the great unifier of life. Actually, that’s not said, but pizza is delicious and one of the most popular foods in the human diet. Pizza is great for lunch, dinner, parties, date night, and pretty much anytime folks are hungry. A lot of people even enjoy cold pizza for breakfast.

No matter the occasion, a good slice always hits the spot. Like virtually any place in the country, Utah has an awesome selection of places to grab a slice, or two, or even a whole pie, depending on how hungry you find yourself.

Here are some of the most beloved pizza places in the Wasatch Front:

Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana

A margherita pizza ready for delivery. (Courtesy of Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana)

For those unfamiliar with the Italian language, a pizzeria Napoletana identifies a pizza place that styles its pies after the manner done in Naples, Italy. A Naples-style pizza is real simple; a thin crust with lots of tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. These ingredients and conditions are non-negotiable in the pizzeria Napoletana world, and Settebello in downtown Salt Lake City has mastered the process. Their pizza, along with a gelato selection in the connecting building, allows patrons to get the full Italian taste bud experience.

“We have the most authentic Neapolitan-style pizza, very thin crust, most of our toppings are imported when possible. We have fresh ingredients every day.” Ashley Sherwood, general manager, Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana

Pie Hole

The menu at The Pie Hole, featuring that day’s specials. (Courtesy of The Pie Hole)

If you’re in a rush, having a late-night, or just craving a city slicker kind of pizza, Pie Hole is a great option. With pizza by the slice and served on a paper plate, this place is bustling on weekend nights, staying open long after the bars and clubs have closed down for the evening. Not only are classic toppings such as cheese and pepperoni available, but Pie Hole also offers different unique topping combinations every day. Notable recurring flavors include the Bird Dog, Ninja, and Thai Chicken. No two days — or nights — are ever the same at Pie Hole.

“A lot of our guys are very musically inclined and so I think you’ll see a lot of that in our pizza names. I think we had The Strokes one day and then slices named after Jimi Hendrix songs the day before. Gregory Popeli, manager, The Pie Hole

The Pie Pizzeria

The iconic entrance to The Pie’s Underground location by the University of Utah.

Students at the University of Utah are practically required to have a knowledge of and passion for The Pie. The underground location, hidden just west of President’s Circle on campus, is a hub for student life in Salt Lake City. The pizzas here are a little thicker than most, but that’s just fine with The Pie’s customers. The restaurant, which also has a take-out and delivery service around the block, has increased its footprint across the valley, with locations in Midvale, South Jordan, South Salt Lake, and Ogden. Bring a Sharpie and write your name on the wall while you eat; it’s part of the fun at The Pie.

Pizza Nono

The Beehive pizza from Pizza Nono (Courtesy of Pizza Nono)

Situated on Salt Lake Citys’ fashionable 9th and 9th district, Pizza Nono is a ‘Yes Yes’ in terms of beloved pizza places in the Beehive State. The restaurant has a selection of wood-fired pizzas with the ever-so-gently burnt crust surrounding some original topping ideas. The classic Margherita is a staple, but a lot of folks love the Beehive, which comes with calabrese, salami, pickled jalapeno, and a drizzle of honey. And of course, there is a pizza called the Yes Yes, which features pancetta, mushroom, basil, truffle oil, roasted onion, and goat cheese. Yummy yummy.

We try to crowdsource a lot when coming up with new pizzas. We talk with our employees and let them bounce off ideas. The main thing, our owner as a really good brain for creative foods. Logan Sequenza, manager, Pizza Nono

Slackwater

Courtesy of Slackwater

Whether you find yourself south of downtown, in Sandy, or up north in Ogden, Slackwater is a must-try. Styled in dive-bar fashion, this place is super casual while still providing an excellent meal and an impressive selection of brewskis to compliment the pizzas. The menu claims the California Sunrise as the best-seller, with a green goddess base along with chicken, grape tomatoes, bacon, avocado, and spinach. That sounds pretty crazy. Other fascinating options include the Tikka Masala pizza and the Gyro Trip. Less adventurous types are also welcome to create their own pizza, appropriately named a Picky Pie. If you need a cold one to wash it down, there are dozens of beers to choose from as well.

The way we celebrate craft beer is a big part of the puzzle, but maybe the most important part is our staff. We have a phenomenal group of people that work for us that take a lot of passion and pride in what they do. Blake Hirschi, director of operations, Slackwater

Of course, finding and choosing a favorite pizza place is a personal endeavor for many people. Luckily, pizza-lovers in the Salt Lake Valley have plenty to choose from.