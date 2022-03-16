SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – With a plethora or bars and pubs throughout the Beehive State, many of us have been sifting though out St. Patrick’s Day celebratory options. To help alleviate the stress of choosing, ABC4 broke down the top ten places to get your green on tomorrow with help from Best Things Utah.

Flanagan’s, Park City, UT

What better way to celebrate than visiting Park City’s most popular pub? With traditional Irish offerings like shepherd’s pie, corned beef and cabbage, bangers and mash, Irish coffee, and Guinness Draught, your inner leprechaun will surely be brought out at Flanagan’s.

Squatter’s, Salt Lake City, UT

A friendly and laid-back pub, Squatter’s is known for its array of home-brewed beers. And what more could you want than a hearty pint on St. Patty’s Day?

Mrs. Backer’s Bakery, Salt Lake City, UT

For those who favor the sweeter side of life, Ms. Backer’s Bakery has a tasty Irish treat for you. Among being known for its pink aesthetic, the bakery is famous for its Irish soda bread as well.

Snowbird, Little Cottonwood Canyon, UT

Look no further for a celebration. Snowbird Resort offers a whole St. Patrick’s Day experience with beer, food, and beautiful scenery to match.

The Republican Irish Pub, Salt Lake City, UT

All dressed up in green and repping tons of Irish pride, the Republican Irish Pub in SLC is the perfect joint to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

Fiddler’s Elbow, Salt Lake City, UT

From an architectural standpoint, Fiddler’s Elbow fits the Ireland mold. You’ll feel like a true Irish with a pint in your hand amid the warm lighting.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Salt Lake City, UT

If you’re not one for pubs, be sure to catch SLC’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Organized by the Hibernian Society of Utah, the event caters to everyone from families to college kids.

Gracie’s, Salt Lake City, UT

With food, drinks, and live music, Gracie’s is a great location to celebrate any occasion. Score a booth and sink into a relaxed St. Patty’s day evening.

Celtic Celebration at Peery’s Egyptian Theater, Ogden, UT

For the Irishmen who dub St. Patrick’s day “their holiday,” attending a Celtic celebration is a must. Known for hosting the best Celtic Celebration in the state of Utah, stay close to home this year at Peery’s Egyptian Theater in Ogden.

Shamrock Shakes at McDonald’s

For those of us without Irish ties, St. Patty’s can feel like just an average day. However, taking part in even the smallest of celebrations can lift the dullest of spirits. That said, grabbing a Shamrock Shake from your local McDonald’s will surely put a smile on your face tomorrow.