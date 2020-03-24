Best Friends Lifesaving Center asking for donations of pet food for owners who need help during COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) Best Friends Lifesaving Center in Sugar House is in urgent need of pet food for its pantry, to help local pet owners struggling as a result of loss of income due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Many people in our community have been affected financially by Covid-19 restrictions –both dramatically and abruptly — and pet owners who were gainfully employed only a week or two ago, may now be wondering how they’ll buy the next bag of dog or cat food to care for and keep their pets safely at home,” stated in a press release issued by Best Friends Animal Society.

The Best Friends Pet Food Pantry was completely emptied, even after a substantial donation from a local shelter over this last weekend.

“Best Friends staff fulfilled 26 orders this past Saturday, nearly three times the number of orders filled the previous Saturday,” the statement continues. “Recipients received 830 lbs. of cat food and 1460 lbs. of dog food in a total of 41 orders since last Tuesday. The need will undoubtedly continue to grow more urgent in the coming days and weeks, and the pet food pantry relies entirely on donations.”

Donations of any amount are needed as Best Friends Animal Society said many people have expressed feeling helpless at this time, and are looking for ways to help one another.

Donations of pet food help not only the pets who ultimately receive the food, but also the families who at least know their pet is fed, which is one less thing to worry about in these difficult times.

To drop off food donations, please use the bins by the entrance of our Lifesaving Center, 2005 S. 1100 E. anytime. We especially need dry cat and dry dog food. Previously opened bags of dry food are accepted if taped up securely.

Click here if you would like to donate through their Amazon Charity List.

People in need of assistance can visit h​ere for more information about the pet food pantry. Please email utahtnr@bestfriends.org to make an appointment for curbside pick up.