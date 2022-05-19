SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Bennion Junior High School employee has been placed on administrative leave after allegedly using a racial slur.

The Granite School District announced Thursday that the administration received an allegation that an employee had used a racial slur while conversing with a “group of students.”

In a statement, the district said:

“The Granite School District does not condone or tolerate the use of any type of derogatory terms or racial slurs in any form or context. For this reason, the employee has been placed on administrative leave while we conduct a rigorous investigation. The District will take additional appropriate action once the investigation is complete.”

The district did not release any information about the employee placed on leave or the racial slur that was allegedly used.

This is the second time this week a Granite School District employee had been placed on leave due to racial allegations.

On Wednesday, an assistant principal at Bonneville Junior High School was placed on leave after allegations of racism and harassment on Tuesday.