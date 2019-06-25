Benefits of buying local produce from farmer’s markets

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – Shopping at farmer’s markets is one of the easiest way to eat locally. You know where the food comes from: After all, the grower is right there and you can ask them.

Farmers markets provide one of the few low-barrier entry points for beginning farmers, allowing them to start small, test the market, and grow their businesses.

You’re buying ultra-fresh produce when you shop at the farmers market, so let its natural flavor show when you cook it. Keep preparations simple. You’ll make cooking easier and you’ll be likely to try (and eat) even more local foods from the farmers market next week.

One of the state’s popular farmer’s markets is the Bountiful Farmer’s Market, located at Bountiful Park, 400 North and 200 West. The Bountiful Farmer’s Market opened for the season last week and runs from 3 to 8 p.m. every Thursday through mid-October. The market hosts various local farmers and craft vendors each week.

Intermountain LDS Hospital is the presenting sponsor of the Bountiful Market and other local Farmers Markets in the South Davis County and Salt Lake Metro area. Improving access to locally grown, fresh produce is perfectly aligned with the organization’s mission of helping people live the healthiest lives possible.

LDS Hospital presents Produce Bucks at the Bountiful, Liberty Park and Downtown farmers markets each week. Produce Bucks is an educational experience designed for kids 12 and under.

"Farmer's markets are a great way to support local farmers and vendors," said Jeremy Holy, marketing and communications manager for Intermountain LDS Hospital.

Each week a new lesson teaches kids about some kind of produce or the farm to fork mentality. After completing a three to five minute educational activity or project each child will earn a Produce Buck worth $2. The Produce Bucks can be redeemed as cash at any participating produce vendor at the market.

Examples of upcoming activities include: creating a worm hotel, planting a seed, seed matching games, making zoodles and making salsa.

Intermountain LDS Hospital Produce Bucks Program Markets

Bountiful Farmers Market is on Thursdays from 3 – 8 p.m.

Liberty Park Market is on Fridays from 4 p.m. – Dusk.

Downtown Farmers Market is on Saturdays from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

