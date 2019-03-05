Ben Lomond High breaks ground on new athletic center

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Ogden School District broke ground on a new athletic center and gym for students.

According to the district, the current Health & P.E. Building at Ben Lomond High School was added in the 1960s and has begun to deteriorate, causing some events to be canceled or rescheduled due to leaks. The building also currently fails to meet new seismic safety standards to withstand earthquakes.

District officials say the new facility will also provide enhanced learning spaces and improved safe space for athletics.

“The new Ben Lomond Health and Physical Education facility combines the latest in 21st

Century classroom design with state of the art athletic facilities” said Ken Crawford, Director of Athletics and Support Services, in a press release.