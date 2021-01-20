Beloved West Jordan youth football coach dies in work-related accident

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A 38-year-old man from West Jordan was killed in a work-related accident involving a heavy-duty dump truck.

Jared Payne, an employee of Geneva Rock, was backing up a heavy-duty dump truck to the edge of a drop when the edge gave away, according to authorities. The truck slid down the embankment, flipping over on its roof, killing Payne.

File Photo of Geneva Construction Project

Dave Kallas, a spokesperson for Geneva Rock, says:

“Shortly after 1 p.m. [Tuesday], a member of our team was fatally injured in an accident while working at the Point of the Mountain excavation site. Geneva Rock is fully cooperating with the Lehi City Police Department and Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) as they conduct their investigations.”

“It is difficult to express the deep sadness we feel at the passing of our teammate. Our hearts go out to his coworkers and colleagues, and especially to his family and loved ones.”

Payne was a cherished member of the community and a loved youth football coach.

The Copper Hills Youth Football community voiced their grief on the organizations Facebook page:

“ Absolutely heartbreaking. Jared was a great guy and always so positive with the kids. My heart goes out to his sweet wife and kids. We will miss his him on the sidelines and the conversations at practice. Sending my thoughts and prayers to the Payne family! “

“I have no words, what an amazing man. My heart breaks for his sweet wife and kids”

“Devastating news. He was such a great man, coach and amazing person. My heart aches over this tragedy.”

“A great coach and friend! I am absolutely heartbroken over this. I have some amazing memories coaching with Jared first year scouts that I will forever cherish. Prayers for his wife and kids. We love you Coach!! You will be missed.”

You can see the Youth Football posts on Facebook below: