PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) – The beloved Mexican Grill, Cafe Rio, is expanding with a new location on North County Boulevard in Pleasant Grove.

The first Pleasant Grove Cafe Rio will open on Friday, Nov. 4. To celebrate the opening, Cafe Rio will be hosting a Grand Opening Celebration from 10:30 am to 7 pm. Customers will receive a variety of giveaways and specials, including a chance to win free food and other prizes at the “Burrito Prize Tent.”

The first 100 dine-in customers at the grand opening will also receive free exclusive Cafe Rio merchandise.

The new Pleasant Grove location is the second of three new Cafe Rio franchises opening across Utah. In late September, a new Cafe Rio opened on State Street in South Salt Lake and a Lone Peak location in Cedar Hills is scheduled to open on Dec. 9.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We’re thrilled to be opening three more locations in our home state of Utah,” said Steve Vaughan, CEO of Cafe Rio Mexican Grill. “With these openings, we’ll be able to offer more opportunities for Utahans to experience our fresh, award-winning, and flavor-packed recipes in their own neighborhoods. We’re proud to be a growing Utah-based company, where we have some of our most dedicated and fantastic fans.”

The first Cafe Rio Mexican Grill opened in 1997 in Southern Utah, and since then has expanded to more than 150 locations across the western United States and around the nation’s capital.