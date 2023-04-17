SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Veteran photojournalist and beloved ABC4 co-worker Tracy Smith passed away Monday, April 17. He was 61.

It’s been a tough day here at ABC4 after learning about the loss of our longtime friend and co-worker.

Tracy Smith started working for us back in 2011. During his time here, Tracy worked as a promotions producer, became a member of our digital team, and then joined the newsroom as a photojournalist — where telling stories through his lens was his greatest joy.

Tracy worked in the news industry for nearly 40 years. Those who had the pleasure of working with him understood his longstanding expertise and passion for storytelling.

Tracy had an extremely positive influence in our newsroom, always lifting up those around him and giving out accolades to all his co-workers. He was truly one of a kind, with a sweet spirit and infectious personality. He was one of the hardest workers in the industry and truly loved what he did.

Tracy will be remembered most for his storytelling, both on and off the air. He enjoyed reminiscing about his military service, the great people of the state of Utah, and all his experiences through the years.

Tracy is survived by his wife Shauna, a dear friend and co-worker here at ABC4. This Friday would have been their 30th anniversary. In addition to his wife, Tracy leaves behind his two daughters, parents, and siblings.