Beloved bird missing from Tracy Aviary

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) The Tracy Aviary is asking for your help keeping an eye out after one of its birds disappeared.

The aviary said a red-tailed black cockatoo named Matilda was chased away by a wild bald eagle Thursday afternoon.

The aviary said the bird show staff has spent the day searching with no success.

Photo: Tracy Aviary

“We are tremendously concerned for her safety and well-being, and are now asking our community to help us find her.” said the aviary in a Facebook post.

If you spot a bird that looks like Matilda, call the aviary at 801-596-8500 or contact her keeper directly at 585-278-6171.

According to its website, the Tracy Aviary is the largest and oldest of only two free-standing aviaries in the country. The Tracy Aviary is located in Liberty Park in downtown Salt Lake City.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: