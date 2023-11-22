MIDWAY, Utah (ABC4) – A winter wonderland is now starting to take shape along the back of the Wasatch Mountains. Brent Christensen and his crew of magic makers are starting to turn an open field and pipes and metal into one of Utah’s most magical traditions – The Utah Ice Castles.

Christensen is hoping and praying for cold weather to move in and hold on during the next 6 weeks or so as water is directed into just the right spot to create icicles, that will then be hand-placed to create a wonderland of ice and light. Visitors to the Ice Castles can take a chilly tour through caverns and archways and for the more adventurous, and warm-blooded, race down an ice slide.

Building the Ice Castles is a labor of love and patience and requires skill that comes from practice. The castle takes shape an icicle at a time. Strings attached to sprinkler sources collect the water as it freezes for each level, icicles are painstakingly placed, and lighting is integrated during the process. Each day the ice thickens, as long as Mother Nature cooperates.

(Courtesy of Ice Castles)

The Ice Castles didn’t start out as a grand getaway for tourists and Utahns, it was a father trying to keep his kids busy. The Ice Castles now boasts five locations, but it started right in his own front yard a little over ten years ago while trying to keep his family occupied during cold winter weather.

“I was really just an outlet for curiosity and just playing, and yeah we had a good time,” owner and founder Christensen said.

Christensen admits the Midway location might just be his favorite because it’s home. The castle has moved out of his front yard and into a yearly location at Soldier Hollow.

Creators are hoping the castle will be up and ready for magical visits by Christmas or shortly after. For more information and to buy tickets visit the Ice Castles website.