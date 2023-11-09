SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Behind the Scenes is back at the Natural History Museum of Utah — but for two days only.

On Nov. 11 and 12, NHMU will be giving guests the extraordinary opportunity to explore the museum’s vast collections in areas that are normally off-limits to guests.

Museum visitors can explore eight active labs and collection areas while connecting with researchers, paleontologists, and museum volunteers. The theme of this Behind the Scenes is “Stories of Change” and is inspired by the museum’s newest exhibit, “Climate of Hope,” opening during the same weekend.

In the paleo lab, guests can see some of Paleontology’s most recent Utah finds including a duck-billed dino. In other areas, visitors can examine tree “cookies” in relation to climate change and learn about flowering plants and the bugs that depend on them.

The Behind the Scenes exhibit is included with regular admission and is free for NHMU Members as well as University of Utah faculty, staff, and students. In honor of Veterans Day, all veterans will receive free museum admission with a valid ID. Guests attending Behind the Scenes are free to explore the rest of the Museum as well.

Advance tickets are recommended and can be purchased at the NHMU website.