Before Officer Lyday, Ogden’s last line of duty death was in 2012

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – As the City of Ogden mourns the death of 24-year-old officer Nate Lyday, it’s difficult not to remember the last time the department lost an officer in the line of duty.

It was January 2012, when a drug SWAT team was serving a warrant on the home of Matthew Stewart.

The aftermath would lead to a shootout with police. In the midst of the gunfire, Officer Jared Francom was killed. Five other officers were wounded.

It was a heavy loss for Francom’s loved ones, his department and the City of Ogden.

“Very outgoing, likeable like a big teddy bear, just a great guy,” said Mike Ashment, the department’s police chief at the time.

Francom’s funeral drew thousands. “He gave his life serving this community,” said an Ogden resident at the time. “For that, we’re all appreciative.”

The fallen officer was a seven-year veteran who left behind a wife and two children.

Francom’s widow, Erin, spoke to ABC4 in 2013. It was at the ceremony changing the name of the Ogden police building to the Francom Public Safety Center.

“I’m glad that through the tragic events and other things that have happened in the past year that people have a deeper appreciation of what police officers go through and that’s all I can hope,” she said.

During the time of his death, Francom was the 134th Utah officer killed in the line of duty.

A little over a year after his death, his name was added to the National Fallen Officers Wall in Washington, D.C.

“Their legacy will endure,” said President Barack Obama during the 2013 ceremony. We are grateful for them and we are grateful for you. May God bless the memory of those we lost.”

At the time of his death, Francom was 30 years old.