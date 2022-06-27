PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A semi-truck hauling over 200 beehives rolled over on I-80 eastbound Monday.

The Park City Fire District says that two patients were taken to the hospital with multiple bee stings and minor injuries.

The rollover crash occurred at mile marker 149, and the right lane is currently closed but traffic is flowing smoothly through the area, authorities say.

(Courtesy of Park City Fire District)

(Courtesy of Park City Fire District)

Additionally, the rail trail has reportedly been closed through the canyon due to the large number of escaped bees that are in the area.

Park City Fire personnel as well as Utah Highway Patrol Troopers are currently on scene.

No further information is currently available.