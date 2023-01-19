SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Ringo Starr announced new tour dates on Tuesday on his Instagram post, including a performance in Salt Lake City. Starr will perform with his All-Starr Band at the Delta Hall in the Eccles Theater on June 13 at 7:30 p.m.

To watch Starr, you can buy tickets for as low as $79. The ticket presale started today, Jan. 19, and tickets will be on sale for the general public beginning Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. MST.

“I love playing with the All Starrs and can’t wait to be back out on the road again with this band,” said Starr on Instagram. “I send peace and love to you all, and we hope to see you out there.”

He joined the Beatles in 1962 and remained a member of the band (except for a momentary leave in 1968) until the Beatles ultimately broke up in 1970. As a member of the Beatles, Starr won eight Grammy Awards, and a Grammy for the Album Of The Year in 1973 for, The Concert For Bangladesh.

Although he began as a member of the Beatles, Starr has created a name for himself in music, with 20 solo albums released. His first album Sentimental Journey was released in 1970, the same year the Beatles broke up.

While his discography is extensive, he continues to release new music. In March of 2021, he released the EP, Zoom In, and in September of that year released another EP, Change the World, then just one year later released the EP, EP3 in September 2022.

The latest EP included the song “Everyone and Everything” which Starr released a music video for on Nov. 18, 2022. He talked about the meaning of it on his Instagram.

“I feel we really captured the positive energy of the song in this video, it was so great working with [Director] Kii [Arens] and I loved filming on the beach,” said Starr.

Starr pushes his message of peace and love through music, and through his actions. Starr and his wife Barbara Bach started The Lotus Foundation, which aims “to fund, support, participate in and promote charitable projects aimed at advancing social welfare in diverse areas included, but not limited to: substance abuse, cerebral palsy, brain tumors, cancer, battered women and their children, homelessness, and animals in need.”