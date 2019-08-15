Beat the heat with these cool fall getaways

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) If the dog days of summer have you dreaming of a cool getaway, travel journalist and blogger Jennifer Broome joined ABC4 News at 4 p.m. with some destinations you should have on your travel list.

In Sitka, Alaska you can find bears, eagles on totem poles and boats in the small fishing town. Nearby is Hubbard Glacier, which is the largest calving glacier in North America. In Ketchikan, you can take a floatplane with Misty Fjords Air to see Misty Fjords National Monument, it’s only accessible by boat or plane.

If the desert is more your thing, look no further than Flagstaff, Arizona. From Salt Lake City, it’s an eight and a half-hour drive of eateries, breweries, and murals. You can segway through the city and go off-roading, or visit Lunar legacy, where all astronauts to walk on the moon have trained.

Flagstaff has three national monuments nearby, Walnut Canyon, Sunset Crater, and Wupatki. Last but not least visit the Grand Canyon, it’s one of seven natural wonders in the world

Just six and half hours from Salt Lake City is Durango, Colorado. Go “all aboard” on the Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad. The historic train runs from 45.2 miles between Durango and Silverton. Enjoy stunning mountain scenery then have lunch at the Grand Imperial Hotel in Silverton.

Explore the culinary and shopping scene of Durango. Stay in the Rochester Hotel or historic Strater Hotel. Enjoy lunch or dinner at James Ranch. You can head to McElmo Canyon for wine tasting at Sutcliffe Vineyards, or explore Mesa Verde, the first national park dedicated to the works of man. The Cliff Palace is a must-see along the loop drive.

For more information, visit www.sweptawaytoday.com.