GARLAND, Utah (ABC4) – A Bear River Middle School student has been detained after police found a knife and handgun in the student’s possession on Monday.

According to police, around 2:20 p.m., several students reported that another student was in possession of a handgun. Immediately following the reports, the school administrator contacted school resource officers with the Tremonton-Garland Police department, who responded along with the school administration.

When officials contacted the student at the school, they found a 9 mm handgun. After the student was taken into custody, police also found a large knife.

The parents of the student were notified by the school, and they responded. When officers were asked to interview the juvenile, to determine the intentions and how the firearm was obtained, the student’s parents declined to let officers interview the subject, police say.

The student was transported to the Cache Valley Detention Center and has been booked on multiple charges. The case is being referred to juvenile court.

Police say there are no further known threats at the school, but there will be an added law enforcement presence.