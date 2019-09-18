Bear left: Black bear relocated after venturing into State Street traffic in Orem

In this photo provided by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is a 2-year-old bear in a tree in Orem, Utah, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. Orem police used their vehicle sirens to drive a 2-year-old bear up a tree after its presence in the central Utah caused traffic delays Wednesday morning. State Division of Wildlife Resources spokeswoman Faith Heaton Jolley said division personnel then were able to tranquilize the bear and remove it from the tree. (Steve F. Gray/Utah Division of Wildlife Resources via AP)

OREM (ABC4 News) – Traffic along State Street early Wednesday morning was a real bear. The reason for the delays? A real bear.

“Hey we had a bear right in the middle of downtown Orem,” Scott Root of the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said.

It bears repeating.

“Hey, we had a bear right in the middle of downtown Orem!”

Root told ABC4 News the 2-year-old chocolate-colored male black bear was first spotted around 4 a.m.

“Throughout the night it probably just ambled through town enjoying the green vegetation and water and what have you,” Root said.

It eventually made its way to the busiest intersection in town.

“Like people would hang out on the corner of State Street and Center Street, there was a bear,” Root said.

Around 6 a.m. Orem police officers and firemen used their sirens to scare the bear up a tree right next to the police department and City Hall where it kept an eye on the situation below until DWR personnel shot it with a tranquilizer dart and waited with a net until it “fell” fast asleep.

The bear was hauled away and woke up in an undisclosed spot in the Wasatch Mountains where it was released healthy, unharmed and probably now telling its friends that Orem is unbearable.

“There’s some jokes there about it hanging out by the police department,” Root said. “What people don’t know is it actually kind of visited Panda Express and there’s a McDonald’s right there too so that’s my hunch. I think it was following its nose a little bit.”