SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Beans & Brews Coffee House is kicking off its annual “Brew Good” campaign by collaborating with local animal welfare organizations.

Beans & Brews Coffee House, which originated in Salt Lake City, is partnering with the Humane Society of Utah, Community Animal Welfare Society, Nuzzles & Co., and Best Friends Animal Society, elevating awareness and drumming up support for animal well-being.

The Coffee House will be spotlighting each of these organizations across all of its social media channels, according to a press release. The organization with the highest engagement will reportedly receive $5,000.

Voting (done by liking, commenting on, or sharing posts) starts on Monday, Sept. 25 and ends on the 29th. The second, third, and fourth highest engagement scores will receive donations of $3,000, $2,000, and $1,000, respectively.

Beans & Brews Coffee House has reportedly transitioned Brew Good campaign voting to social media platforms to broaden its reach and engage a more diverse audience.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The campaign kicked off last week on Sept. 18 with a unique initiative that let representatives from Best Friends Animal Society take over an Instagram story or Facebook page to share their story, “offering the community an intimate look at the importance of these types of organizations,” the press release states.

Jeff Laramie, CEO of Beans & Brews Coffee House, said they launched the non-profit giving program in 2022 to “brew good in the world.”

“We’re excited to highlight these animal welfare organizations and how they support our beloved furry friends,” Laramie said.

Laramie said that taking the Brew Good campaign to social media will help them engage with the community and allow the charities they are supporting to “take center stage” and share their important work, according to the press release.