Be Ready Utah urges Utahns to prepare for winter weather with these safety tips

Be Ready Utah recently tweeted a Youtube video from the Federal Emergency Management Agency giving tips on how to stay safe in the coming winter weather.
The video advised viewers to take measures like insulating and caulking windows and cleaning out gutters to winterize homes.
It also recommended to have an emergency kit ready, bring animals indoors, and have a plan in place of where family members can stay if they can’t make it home.
In case of a power outage, the video said to take the following precautions:
- Dress in layers
- Avoid unsafe heating devices which can cause Carbon monoxide poisoning
- Install a battery-powered Carbon monoxide detector- and if it goes off, leave the house and call 911. Do not go back indoors.
- After the storm, restock emergency kits to prepare for the next one
