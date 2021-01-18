Be prepared: Officials urge families to create home escape plans in case of fire

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Fire officials are reminding families to educate their young ones on fire safety, Sunday.

On January 17, the Utah County Fire Marshal is asking families to show their children how to be prepared if caught in a house fire; recommending creating a home escape plan.

“This may seem like a simple #firesafety task, but if you asked your littles how they would get out of your #home in a #fire, would they know?” asks the marshal. “By doing this activity with your family you can ensure that if something were to happen, you can be confident your loved ones will know what to do in case of an emergency.”

According to officials the best way to execute a home escape plan is by first drawing the layout of your home and include doorways and windows.

After drawing the home, it’s recommended to take your little one and walk through the home using the guide map.

“Make sure all windows and doors open easily. You be able to use them to get outside,” they remind.

Once you’ve gone through your map, officials then ask families to point out all smoke alarms within the home and to push the test button to ensure they all work properly.

When that is all taken care of, the Utah County Fire Marshal asks families to then discuss with other family members the escape plan.

“Pick a meeting place outside, It should be in front of your home. Everyone should gather at the meeting place,” they inform.

Officials then share it’s crucial to also have your house or building number is visible when outside.

“Learn the emergency number of your local fire department and practice your escape plan.”