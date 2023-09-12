SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah has been named the happiest of all 50 states across the nation, reclaiming the title after falling a few spots last year.

A yearly study conducted by WalletHub reviewed each state across 30 key metrics including depression rate, social and career well-being, job security, economy, and weather. The 30 key metrics were split into three categories – emotional and physical well-being, work environment, and community environment – and Utah came out on top in two of them.

According to the study, Utah bests the nation in work and community environments, however fell behind in overall emotional and physical well-being.

“Happiness comes from a combination of internal and external factors,” wrote WalletHub author Adam McCann. “We can influence it somewhat by approaching situations positively or choosing to spend time with people we love [or] doing activities we enjoy.”

In addition to topping out the overall list of happiness, WalletHub revealed some of the rankings for its metrics. Utah tied for the third-best overall sports participation rate, tied with Washington. Utah also reportedly has the lowest divorce rate, is the fourth-safest state, and the fewest work hours.

WalletHub’s study also found Utahns are the most giving with their time, ranking first in the nation for volunteer rates. According to WalletHub, Utahns volunteer three times more than Florida, which donates the least amount of time in the nation for volunteer work.

This isn’t the first time the Beehive State has been found as the happiest state in the nation. WalletHub gave Utah the title two years ago, in 2021. In 2022, Utah fell a few places into fourth, compounded by another study revealing Utah’s decline in well-being. Things may be turning around for Utah, however, as the state moves back on top.

The 2023 rankings show Hawaii, Maryland, Minnesota and New Jersey follow Utah in the nation’s top five happiest states.

The unhappiest state in America? According to WalletHub, that would be West Virginia followed by Louisiana, Tennessee, Arkansas and Kentucky.