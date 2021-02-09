‘Be aware and be cautious’ | Cache County Sheriff’s Office shares tips on avoiding scams

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Cache County Sheriff’s Office took to social media to share some tips on how to avoid ‘cyber crooks’

“It seems as though cyber scams are on the rise….be aware and be cautious,” the Cache County Sheriff’s Office said on their Facebook page.

According to the post, the CCSO is warning the public of a scam that involves victims being sent “Urgent COVID alerts, instructions regarding your stimulus checks, tax audits, and refunds.”

“Fake messages like these are designed to steal your money and your personal identification”

Here are some examples of these types of scam messages:

-Stimulus payment instructions: Speed up delivery of your check by 30 days

-Limited schedule of COVID shots now available. Click here to register

-USPS: Claim your compensation for lost package tracking number: 1zs5541824fw

-Official IRS Audit Notification. Do not disregard.

Other Utah law enforcement agencies are advising the public of other recent scams that have been making the rounds.

The Emery County Sheriff’s Office reported of recent scam involving gift cards.

According to a post on the Emery County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the scam involves receiving a phone call in which the scammer tells you that you have won a car and million dollars.

SCAM ALERT: Utahns warned of firearm permit scam texts

The scammer then says that in order to claim the car and million dollars, you have to purchase a $250.00 gift card. Once you buy the gift card the scammer claims they will call the person back and provide details on what to do with the gift card and claim your prize.