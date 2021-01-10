BE ALERT: Tips on staying warm and keeping safe

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – There is something about the winter months and curling up with a good

book by the fireplace. But did you know that heating equipment is one of the leading causes of home fire deaths?

The National Fire Protection Association shares a few simple safety tips and precautions, to help prevent most heating fires from happening.

SMART TIPS ON HEATING SAFETY

Keep anything that can burn at

least three-feet (one meter)

away from heating equipment,

like the furnace, fireplace, wood

stove, or portable space heater.

Have a three-foot (one meter) “kid-free zone” around open fires and space heaters.

Never use your oven to heat your home.

Have a qualified professional install stationary space heating equipment, water heaters, or central heating equipment according to the local codes

and manufacturer’s instructions.

Have heating equipment and chimneys cleaned and inspected every year by a qualified professional.

Remember to turn portable heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed.

Always use the right kind of fuel, specified by the manufacturer, for fuel-burning space heaters.

Make sure the fireplace has a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying into the room. Ashes should be cool before putting them in a metal container. Keep the container a safe distance away from your home.

Test smoke alarms at least once a month.

The National Fire Association urges individuals and families to take priority in heating safety.

“Half of home heating fires are reported during the months of December, January, and February,” shares the association.