Battling Bullying: NAACP Salt Lake looks into the problem at Utah schools

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The NAACP Salt Lake Branch is looking into two recent cases of bullying at Utah schools.

Within the last week, ABC4 News shared the stories of two different Utah students who say they are victims of bullying and harassment.

The first story was about 7-year-old Micah Aldana. Her mother turned to ABC4 News to say her daughter has been head-butted, kicked in the stomach and the victim of racial taunts at Granger Elementary School at Granite School District.

The story caught the attention of Jeanetta Williams, President, NAACP Salt Lake Branch.

“I was very angry when I saw that. I couldn’t believe it because no child should have to go through that.”

Williams met with Granite District officials on Wednesday.

“We talked about what had happened and what were the consequences,” she told ABC4’s Brittany Johnson.

In 2009, Williams wrote an Anti-Bullying and Harassment in Schools Resolution. The resolution is used by schools across the country and she wanted to make sure Granite was using it.

“We just want to make sure the students are not being discriminated and they feel comfortable in going to school,” she said.

The resolution calls upon school districts to maintain and report data regarding all incidents of bullying and harassment in order to develop effective federal, state, and local anti-bullying policies.

“It’s important because data is important. Because if we go back to the schools and each superintendent and ask ‘how many bullying incidents have you had in your school?’ and if they come back and say ‘we haven’t had any incidents whatsoever,’ we can go back later and say ‘this incident here was a bullying incident and why wasn’t it recorded that way?’

Williams also reached out to the superintendent at Canyons School District after seeing our story on Hunter Allan.

Allan says he was subject to homophobic slurs in addition to bullying at Corner Canyon High School.

“I wanted to make sure that they do everything possible so he can graduate with his class because a diploma means a lot and he’s worked for that,” said Williams.

Williams says both districts are working to make sure these types of incidents don’t happen again.

“I really think that diversity and sensitivity training should be done at all levels in the school system.”

ABC4 News is committed to aiming our lens at bullying. If you or someone you know has been a victim, we want to hear your story. Please email us at News@abc4.com.

WHAT OTHER READING: