Battling Bullying: Hunter Allan’s story of overcoming high school bullies

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News) – A high school student says he is too scared to graduate with his class at Corner Canyon High School after enduring bullying, homophobic slurs and harassment.

Hunter Allan shared his story exclusively with ABC4 News.

“It happens on a day to day basis where people yell homophobic slurs at me or shove me in the halls.”

“What is it like to walk in your shoes?” asked ABC4’s Brittany Johnson.

“It’s scary. I don’t know what else to say,” Allan replied.

Allan was ready for a fresh start and a new chapter in his life at a new high school. He was one step closer to achieving his dream of graduating, but his dream quickly became a nightmare when the bullying began.

“I think it’s because I dress differently. I understand it’s a lot to take in but like I said, I’m very true to being authentic to myself.”

Allan says he’s received multiple sexual harassment phone calls and texts from fellow students.

“Just calls being very descriptive about where my house is and them wanting to come do sexual things with me.”

A Snapchat was also posted with the caption ‘I have Hunter Allan’s address if somebody wants to f*** with his house.’

“It makes me feel not safe. I used to be able to get away from the bullying, come home and decompress. But now with my address out, and everyone knows it, I can’t even go to sleep without thinking something is going to happen,” Allan explained.

The 17-year-old has filed a police report due to the vandalism.

“Unfortunately, it’s gotten to the point where I’m not healthy mentally and I just want to feel safe again.”

Allan says school administrators have helped and have provided him with an escort to walk him to and from class, but even with the extra measure of security, he doesn’t feel protected.

Jeff Haney, Spokesperson for Canyons School District, can’t get into specifics about Allan’s case due to federal privacy laws which prohibit him from “addressing any specific instance that may be part of a child’s educational record,” but he says the district has a “very strong anti-discrimination policy.”

“Our anti-discrimination policy addresses specifically, sexual orientation, and when we hear of instances of when a student feels unsafe in a school, as a matter of their sexual orientation, we will move swiftly and appropriately according to district policy.”

“Our school administrators are trained every year on how to respond to allegations of harrassment, discrimination, and bullying. Our high schools move swiftly when they have allegations brought to them of any student who feels like they’ve been bullied in any way,” the spokesperson added.

“How seriously does the district take these allegations?” asked Johnson.

“On a scale of one to 10, 10, absolutely,” Haney replied.

“If we have a student that in any way feels uncomfortable in the school, we ask them to please come forward. The administration will do everything possible to make sure they have access to an education.”

If you or someone you know is a victim of school bullying, reach out to your school’s administrator to report it, report it through Corner Canyons’ district website (scroll to the bottom right), or through the SafeUT App.

Allan is sharing his story in hopes of being an advocate for other LGBTQ youth. You can connect with him on his Instagram by clicking, here.

