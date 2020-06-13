Bates Canyon Fire in Erda burns 17 acres

ERDA, TOOELE COUNTY (ABC4 News) Another wildfire had crews scrambling on the west side of the Oquirrh Mountains, at the same time crews were fighting the Stillwater fire on the east side

The fire started just before noon near Bates Canyon Road and SR36.

Erda Fire Location: Courtesy Google Maps

The fire burned through dry grass and is believed to have been caused by sparks from a grinding machine. Tankers did two drops to help quell the blaze.

Tooele Fire warden Dan Walton tweeted:

The #BatesCanyon fire in Erda, Tooele County. Started at 12 pm today. High winds pushed this fire to 17 acres. A very close call for homeowners in the area, no damage to infrastructure. Started by cutting/grinding metal in an area of dry vegetation. @UtahWildfire