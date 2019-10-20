Basketball legend Michael Jordan lists home in Utah for $7.5 million

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) A Park City home owned by a business tied to NBA legend Michael Jordan has been put on the market for $7.5 million dollars.

The 56,000 square foot home has been languishing on the market for the last seven years, but now it’s likely to have a broader potential.

The nine-bedroom, 15-bathroom home holds an indoor tennis court, movie theater, cigar room, poker room and a custom basketball court with the “Jumpman” logo at the Center.

Former Utah State Senator Jim Dabakis joked on his Facebook page, “it will only cost you $34,883 per month!

Michael Jordon is selling his caddie shack home on a Park City golf course for $7,500,000. Interested? Monthly payments will run you just $34,883 per month. Posted by Jim Dabakis, Citizen on Saturday, October 19, 2019

What others are reading right now: